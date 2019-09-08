UAE maritime industry to see advance in arbitration, mediation services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre, ADGMAC, and Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance arbitration and mediation services across the UAE's maritime industry.

Majid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General of EMAC, and Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, marked the collaboration during a signing ceremony on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Bin Bashir said, "We are very pleased to seal a collaboration with ADGMAC. Through this partnership we believe that we will be able to enhance the accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness of commercial and maritime arbitration and mediation that will allow us to share knowledge and ideas to facilitate the rendering of the United Arab Emirates as a perfect seat of arbitration in middle East.

"

For her part, Fitz-Alan added, "ADGM Arbitration Centre is pleased to join efforts with the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre to better serve the business requirements and developments of the growing maritime and commercial sector in the UAE and wider Middle East region."

"As an international financial centre, ADGM is well recognised as an effective, efficient and safe seat for the conduct of international arbitration. Its state-of-the-art Arbitration Centre provides a neutral and inclusive venue, open to all arbitrations and mediations, regardless of sectors, industries and geographies. We look forward to working with EMAC to raise the standards of arbitration and mediation in the region," she added.