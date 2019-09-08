UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Maritime Industry To See Advance In Arbitration, Mediation Services

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE maritime industry to see advance in arbitration, mediation services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Global Market Arbitration Centre, ADGMAC, and Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre, EMAC, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance arbitration and mediation services across the UAE's maritime industry.

Majid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General of EMAC, and Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, marked the collaboration during a signing ceremony on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the announcement, Bin Bashir said, "We are very pleased to seal a collaboration with ADGMAC. Through this partnership we believe that we will be able to enhance the accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness of commercial and maritime arbitration and mediation that will allow us to share knowledge and ideas to facilitate the rendering of the United Arab Emirates as a perfect seat of arbitration in middle East.

"

For her part, Fitz-Alan added, "ADGM Arbitration Centre is pleased to join efforts with the Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre to better serve the business requirements and developments of the growing maritime and commercial sector in the UAE and wider Middle East region."

"As an international financial centre, ADGM is well recognised as an effective, efficient and safe seat for the conduct of international arbitration. Its state-of-the-art Arbitration Centre provides a neutral and inclusive venue, open to all arbitrations and mediations, regardless of sectors, industries and geographies. We look forward to working with EMAC to raise the standards of arbitration and mediation in the region," she added.

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Middle East Sunday Market All Industry Share

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 7th joint committee meeting with Kazakhs ..

2 hours ago

Miral announces AED625 million Yas Village develop ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince, Malaysian Consul review relati ..

2 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Vietnam’s transport infra ..

2 hours ago

Foreign Ministry receives Slovakian Ambassador&#03 ..

2 hours ago

UAE is committed to achieve balance in global oil ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.