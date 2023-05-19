UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focus

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2023) DUBAI, 19th May, 2023 (WAM) – The three-day Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East 2023 event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI UAE), concluded successfully. The event highlighted the achievements and advancements that have established the UAE as a prominent global shipping hub. On the final day, discussions focused on industry trends, updates, and the importance of good governance in promoting excellence within the sector.

Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 brought together influential leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing. Participants engaged in discussions addressing key issues affecting the growth of the UAE's trade and logistics sectors. The event showcased the nation's commitment to excellence, featuring topics such as sustainable shipping practices, digitalization, and logistics innovation, highlighting the UAE's continuous efforts to drive the industry forward.

Ibrahim Behairy, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, WinGD, said, “By shining a spotlight on the latest trends and best practices, Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 provided a platform to exchange ideas and experiences, ultimately fuelling a culture of healthy competition.

For me, the valuable insights into cutting-edge technologies, disruptive business models, and emerging market opportunities, enabling maritime organisations to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment, was the highlight of the event.”

Chris Morley, Group Director, Seatrade Maritime, said, "Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 was pivotal in fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the maritime industry. It is paramount that we prioritise sustainable practices and actively work towards reducing our carbon footprint as we forge a path towards a greener future. I commend the UAE for taking the lead in initiating important dialogues and proposing practical strategies and solutions. The event provided an invaluable platform for industry leaders to exchange ideas and insights for a more safe and secure future."

UAE Maritime Week is the essential meeting place for professionals with a vested interest in developing the maritime sector across the UAE. Taking place annually from 15th to 19th May in Dubai, the week-long series of events provides participants with a critical opportunity to meet, build partnerships and exchange ideas as the region continues to emerge as a prominent industry hub.