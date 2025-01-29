UAE Marks 35 Years Of Fighting Neglected Tropical Diseases
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) The UAE has been at the forefront of global efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) for 35 years, a commitment that began in 1990 when the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, donated US$5.77 million to The Carter Centre in support of efforts to eradicate Guinea worm disease.
The UAE will participate tomorrow in marking World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, an initiative officially recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2021 following diplomatic efforts led by the UAE in partnership with its global allies. The day was first announced at the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi in 2019.
A significant milestone in global NTD efforts was the establishment of the Reaching the Last Mile Fund in 2017, an initiative launched by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The fund was expanded during COP28, hosted by the UAE in December 2023, increasing its budget from US$100 million to US$500 million. This expansion aims to extend its reach from seven countries to 39 across Africa and Yemen.
Simon Bland, CEO of the Global Institute for Disease Elimination (GLIDE), highlighted that NTDs affect over one billion people worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated efforts to accelerate their eradication.
He reaffirmed GLIDE’s commitment to building partnerships, enhancing capabilities, and expanding knowledge to drive these efforts.
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Deputy CEO of GLIDE, emphasised that the Abu Dhabi-based institute is proud to build on the UAE’s legacy in spearheading global health initiatives, contributing to the well-being of billions worldwide, including efforts to eliminate NTDs.
She stressed that eradicating these diseases is a moral duty, achievable through collective action by nations and communities, aligning with the UAE’s designation of 2025 as the "Year of Community."
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set ambitious targets for NTD control, aiming to reduce the number of people requiring treatment by 90 percent by 2030, decrease disability-adjusted life years related to NTDs by 75 percent, and ensure that 100 countries eliminate at least one NTD, with two diseases eradicated globally.
NTDs comprise a group of 21 diseases affecting over 1.6 billion people worldwide, causing severe health challenges, disabilities, and, in some cases, blindness. These diseases pose long-term physical, economic, and social risks to affected populations.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE marks 35 years of fighting neglected tropical diseases3 minutes ago
-
UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science announces call for submissions for 6th cycle grant33 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity48 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait48 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour1 hour ago
-
Russia’s grain exports reach 72 million tonnes in 20241 hour ago
-
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzania1 hour ago
-
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal1 hour ago
-
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban2 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd2 hours ago
-
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hotels2 hours ago