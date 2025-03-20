UAE marks International Day of Happiness

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) The UAE celebrates "International Day of Happiness" on 20th March each year, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the well-being and quality of life of all residents and citizens.

As one of the first countries to integrate happiness as a key metric in government policies, the UAE considers it a fundamental indicator of progress and success.

The country consistently ranks among the top nations in the annual World Happiness Report published by the Sustainable Development Solutions Network under the UN. The report evaluates nations based on indicators such as income, economic production, social support, life expectancy, freedom, absence of corruption, and generosity.

This year's celebration is particularly significant as it aligns with the "Year of Community," a national initiative aimed at fostering happiness, stability, and well-being for all society members, fostering cooperation and solidarity among them.

Over the years, the UAE has launched several government initiatives and events to enhance community happiness. In 2016, the country introduced the role of Minister of State for Happiness.

Following a cabinet reshuffle in October 2017, the role was expanded to include the "well-being" portfolio, while in July 2020, the portfolio for Quality of Life and Happiness was transferred to the Ministry of Community Development.