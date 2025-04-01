UAE Marks World Autism Day With Inclusive Care Programmes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2025) The UAE will mark World Autism Awareness Day tomorrow, 2nd April, to underscore the importance of creating a supportive and understanding environment for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, enabling their full inclusion in all aspects of life as valued members of society.
The UAE is committed to reinforcing social cohesion and driving sustainable development by empowering individuals with autism to develop their skills, improve their quality of life and secure a safer future, while strengthening their active participation within the community.
The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) provides internationally accredited care and rehabilitation programmes for 522 students with autism at its centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Aisha Al Mansoori, Director of the Abu Dhabi Autism Centre, which is affiliated with ZHO, emphasised the importance of collective efforts by institutions and individuals to support people with autism.
She noted that while there are numerous methods to foster their inclusion, the first step is to raise awareness across society, particularly within schools.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), she highlighted the critical role of early detection in facilitating integration, stating, "The earlier the intervention, the easier it is to develop the student's abilities by focusing on education and enhancing their academic and social skills."
Al Mansouri added that the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination tailors its programmes to each individual, designing specialised training plans and organising workplace visits to ensure tasks are performed independently and are suited to the nature of each person’s condition.
Internationally, the organisation has delivered several sessions of the Bridges of Hope programme for mothers, guardians and families of People of Determination with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder in the Arab Republic of Egypt.
