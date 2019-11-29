UAE martyrs' sacrifices are beacons for a brighter future: RAK Ruler

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said the sacrifices made by the Emirati martyrs will remain indelible in the annals of history as a source of inspiration for generations to come.

In the following statement on the Commemoration Day to the 'Nation Shield' magazine, H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "The UAE takes pride in our heroes who responded to the call of duty and sacrificed their souls in protection of their nation's glory and in defence of its periphery and national gains.

"The inspiring narratives of our martyrs on the battlefronts will remain beacons for a brighter future for the entire nation and its people. And on this memorable day in the country's history, we renew the commitment of the UAE, leadership and people, to continue to support the families of our martyrs, whose sacrifices will remain a model to be copied for all those seeking to ensure the security and dignity of the homeland.

Thanks to our martyrs' heroic deeds, our national flag will continue to fly high on all fronts and our people will remain proud of their nation's accomplishments and glories.

"On this glorious occasion, we reiterate our utter support for our soldiers on the front lines and re-assert that the UAE will continue to disseminate a message of peace, love, and tolerance to the entire world and reiterate that sacrifices for the homeland hold a sublime significance for upholding these values."