UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Mauritania Discuss Cooperation In Security Fields

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:15 AM

UAE, Mauritania discuss cooperation in security fields

Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, has met with Mohammed Al Haiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, to discuss ways to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, has met with Mohammed Al Haiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, to discuss ways to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry's headquarters, touched upon enhancing coordination between the UAE and Mauritania in the security fields.

During the meeting, Lt. General Al Shafar and Ambassador Al Haiba also reviewed issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

UAE Mauritania

Recent Stories

Mission of PML, people still remember our tenure e ..

8 minutes ago

Death toll from earthquake in Turkey rises to 38

4 minutes ago

WHO chief to visit China on novel coronavirus outb ..

4 minutes ago

China's Hubei reports 371 new cases of novel coron ..

4 minutes ago

China allocates 300 mln yuan for coronavirus contr ..

4 minutes ago

India violates basic human right in IOK: Mishaal M ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.