UAE, Mauritania discuss cooperation in security fields

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, has met with Mohammed Al Haiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, to discuss ways to further develop cooperation relations between the two countries.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry's headquarters, touched upon enhancing coordination between the UAE and Mauritania in the security fields.

During the meeting, Lt. General Al Shafar and Ambassador Al Haiba also reviewed issues of mutual interest.