UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Mauritania Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:45 PM

UAE, Mauritania discuss parliamentary cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Sheikh Ould Bayeh, Speaker of the Mauritanian National Assembly, at the headquarters of the FNC in Abu Dhabi, to discuss ways of strengthening their parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the FNC, and members of the Emirati-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, including Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Chairwoman of the Committee, Sabreen Hassan Al Yamahy, Vice Chairperson of the Committee, Ahmed Hamad Bushehab, Naema Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, FNC Secretary-General, and Afraa Rashid Al Busti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication at the FNC.

The Mauritanian delegation included members of the Mauritanian-Emirati Friendship Committee, who are Khatari Al Sheikh Mahmoud, Chair of the Committee, Mohamed Yahia, Khalilo Al Dada, Seham Mohamed and Mohamed Al Sashimi.

During the meeting, Ghobash highlighted the visit’s importance in strengthening the parliamentary cooperation between the two sides, through supporting their work and boosting their coordination on issues of mutual concern, in light of regional and international developments.

He also affirmed the historic ties between the two countries, which have been supported by their leaderships since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1973, noting that they continue to develop under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in various political, economic, commercial and developmental areas.

Ghobash stressed that the UAE and Mauritania share similar visions and stances on various issues, such as addressing terrorism and extremism, noting that the UAE is a model of coexistence and tolerance, and highlighting its efforts to address discrimination, racism and hate speech through drafting laws and establishing institutions that support global efforts in this regard.

He lauded the support of Mauritania for the UAE’s nomination for membership in the UN Security Council from 2022 to 2023 and highlighted the importance of Mauritania’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bayeh expressed his appreciation for Ghobash’s invitation and commended the comprehensive renaissance seen in the UAE, stressing the importance of the visit in enhancing cooperation and parliamentary relations between their countries.

Related Topics

National Assembly United Nations UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Mauritania 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

&#039;Jewels of Emirates&#039; show ends on a high ..

6 minutes ago

532 new job created in KP works and services depar ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistanis endured tests of time to achieve peace, ..

4 seconds ago

KP Minister to inaugurate bridge in Orakzai distri ..

6 seconds ago

RCB collects over Rs 1497.5 mln revenue in 2020-21 ..

5 minutes ago

Former champion Kerber into fourth Wimbledon semi- ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.