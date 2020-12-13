UrduPoint.com
UAE, Mauritanian Ministers Meet To Bolster Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE, Mauritanian ministers meet to bolster cooperation

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, and Sayed Ahmed Wuld Mohamed, Mauritanian Minister for Water and Sanitation, discussed bilateral relations and ways to support them at all levels.

During the meeting, which was held in the minister's office in the capital, Nouakchott, the two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various areas of common interest, especially in the water sector.

