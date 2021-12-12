UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, recently met with Dr. Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development of Mauritius, at the Ministry of Finance's (MoF) headquarters in Dubai. The meeting sought to discuss means of bolstering bilateral cooperation to achieve mutual benefit for both countries.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations at MoF and Yousuf Mohammed bin Hajar, Deputy Director of International Financial Relations Department at MoF attended the meeting from the ministry’s side, while Shaukat Ali Soudhan, non-resident Ambassador of Mauritius to the UAE attended from the Mauritius side.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini reiterated the importance of boosting economic and commercial relations between the UAE and Mauritius. He also reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to contribute to enhancing the UAE's international relations network, to contribute to achieving the country’s investment and development objectives across various economic, commercial and investment fields.

He said, "These meetings play a pivotal role in intensifying bilateral cooperation and activating common frameworks between both countries. The Ministry of Finance will spare no effort to build strategic relations with countries and institutions across the world, to enhance economic and financial relations and reiterate the country’s position regionally and internationally."

The meeting deliberated the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economy and means of strengthening joint cooperation in tourism and aviation sectors. Both parties stressed on the importance of strategic agreements aimed at attracting capital and facilitating investors’ work to benefit from the investment opportunities offered by both countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Mauritian delegation’s visit to Expo 2020 Dubai.