UAE Media Council Reviews Media Sector Performance In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 10:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that the UAE’s media sector is steadily advancing towards establishing the country as a global hub for media production.
He said that the UAE has developed an integrated media environment that fosters innovation, keeps pace with digital transformations, and opens new avenues for investment in the sector.
He highlighted that, under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the UAE Media Council is formulating modern policies that enhance the country's competitiveness at both regional and international levels.
The council is also working on establishing a legislative and regulatory infrastructure aligned with rapid media developments, reinforcing the media industry's role as a key driver of economic growth.
This came during his chairing of the first board meeting of the UAE Media Council for 2025, which reviewed updates on the media legislation framework aimed at bolstering the content industry economy, facilitating media business operations, and stimulating investment in publishing, audiovisual production, gaming, and advertising.
The council reviewed the media sector’s performance for 2024, during which more than 9,000 media licences were issued, along with 600 social media licences granted to individuals and companies.
Additionally, the council issued 244 filming permits across the country, 149 script approvals for television series, films, and theatre productions, and 4,429 International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs).
These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to facilitating media services for companies and individuals in the sector and the effectiveness of the council’s strategies in fostering significant growth in the media industry.
Furthermore, the council blocked the entry of more than 9,000 media materials that violated the country’s approved content standards, reinforcing a responsible media environment aligned with national values and principles. This ensures the production of balanced content in line with the UAE’s vision for developing an innovative and sustainable media sector.
The UAE Media Council also regulated the entry of approximately one million books into the country and approved over 1,262 film screenings and more than 374 electronic games, demonstrating its efforts in overseeing and enhancing media content across various formats while ensuring compliance with approved standards. This contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for the media industry.
The meeting also reviewed the achievements of the I’lamyeen programme, launched by the UAE Media Council in partnership with Nafis, aimed at attracting and empowering national talent across various media fields.
The meeting was attended by several members of the UAE Media Council.
Recent Stories
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..
Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..
Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..
UAEU honours Nahyan bin Mubarak with 'Emirati Day for Education' Award
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Dubai Camp, highlights remarkable power vested in pu ..
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week unveils Startup Zone
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 202432 seconds ago
-
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi44 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti forge strategic partnership to stre ..55 seconds ago
-
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 202516 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 202525 minutes ago
-
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new economy sectors25 minutes ago
-
More than thousand athletes to take part in Sakhalin Ski Marathon26 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustainable reading26 minutes ago
-
India offers to bridge East Asia, Middle East, Africa26 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activities in Schools26 minutes ago
-
Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 227 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relations, witness signing o ..27 minutes ago