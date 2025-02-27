UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, affirmed that the UAE’s media sector is steadily advancing towards establishing the country as a global hub for media production.

He said that the UAE has developed an integrated media environment that fosters innovation, keeps pace with digital transformations, and opens new avenues for investment in the sector.

He highlighted that, under the directives of the UAE’s leadership, the UAE Media Council is formulating modern policies that enhance the country's competitiveness at both regional and international levels.

The council is also working on establishing a legislative and regulatory infrastructure aligned with rapid media developments, reinforcing the media industry's role as a key driver of economic growth.

This came during his chairing of the first board meeting of the UAE Media Council for 2025, which reviewed updates on the media legislation framework aimed at bolstering the content industry economy, facilitating media business operations, and stimulating investment in publishing, audiovisual production, gaming, and advertising.

The council reviewed the media sector’s performance for 2024, during which more than 9,000 media licences were issued, along with 600 social media licences granted to individuals and companies.

Additionally, the council issued 244 filming permits across the country, 149 script approvals for television series, films, and theatre productions, and 4,429 International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs).

These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to facilitating media services for companies and individuals in the sector and the effectiveness of the council’s strategies in fostering significant growth in the media industry.

Furthermore, the council blocked the entry of more than 9,000 media materials that violated the country’s approved content standards, reinforcing a responsible media environment aligned with national values and principles. This ensures the production of balanced content in line with the UAE’s vision for developing an innovative and sustainable media sector.

The UAE Media Council also regulated the entry of approximately one million books into the country and approved over 1,262 film screenings and more than 374 electronic games, demonstrating its efforts in overseeing and enhancing media content across various formats while ensuring compliance with approved standards. This contributes to strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional and international hub for the media industry.

The meeting also reviewed the achievements of the I’lamyeen programme, launched by the UAE Media Council in partnership with Nafis, aimed at attracting and empowering national talent across various media fields.

The meeting was attended by several members of the UAE Media Council.