UAE Mediation Efforts Succeed With New Exchange Of 300 Captives Between Russia, Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The UAE has announced the success of mediation efforts regarding the new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 150 Russian captives and 150 Ukrainian captives, bringing the total number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 2,484.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation and responsiveness to the UAE’s mediation endeavors. These efforts reflect the UAE’s position as a reliable mediator, as well as Russia and Ukraine’s appreciation of the UAE’s role in supporting a diplomatic and peaceful path to resolve the crisis between the two nations.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this new mediation, the tenth since the beginning of 2024, reflects the trust of Russia and Ukraine in the UAE.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. The UAE also aims to support all initiatives to mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

Notably, since the beginning of this year, the UAE’s efforts have succeeded in completing ten exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022.

