UAE Mediation Efforts Succeed With New Exchange Of 50 Captives Between Russia, Ukraine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 25 Ukrainian captives and 25 Russian captives - 50 captives in total - bringing the overall number exchanged through the UAE mediation efforts to 2,583.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours and their role in the successful captives exchange. This reflects the appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis between the two nations.
The Ministry emphasised that the success of this new mediation, the eleventh since the beginning of last year, reflects the trust of the two countries in the UAE.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.
Notably, the UAE’s efforts have succeeded in completing eleven exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to a successful exchange of two prisoners between the United States and the Russian Federation in December 2022.
