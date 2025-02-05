UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of 300 captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 150 Ukrainian captives and 150 Russian captives - bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 2,883.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) commended the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours and their role in the successful exchange.

This reflects the appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role as a trusted mediator.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this new mediation, the twelfth since the beginning of 2024, reflects the respect and distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.