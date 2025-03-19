Open Menu

UAE Mediation Efforts Succeed With New Exchange Of 350 Captives Between Russia And Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia and Ukraine

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 175 Ukrainian captives and 175 Russian captives - 350 captives in total - bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 3,233.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors.

This reflects the appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between the two nations.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the thirteenth, reflects the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

