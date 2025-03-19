- Home
- Middle East
- UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia and Ukraine
UAE Mediation Efforts Succeed With New Exchange Of 350 Captives Between Russia And Ukraine
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 08:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, which included 175 Ukrainian captives and 175 Russian captives - 350 captives in total - bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 3,233.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors.
This reflects the appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between the two nations.
The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the thirteenth, reflects the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.
Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..
DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon
Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment
Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval
Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani
Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..
Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..
Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia and Ukraine2 minutes ago
-
UAE-U.S. strategic partnership ushers in new era: Cybersecurity Chief3 minutes ago
-
Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration in cancer care excell ..47 minutes ago
-
Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign1 hour ago
-
ERC launches Eid clothing project in Hadhramaut Governorate2 hours ago
-
Joint Operations Command honours supporters of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'3 hours ago
-
Sheikh Zayed: Legacy of humanitarianism, boundless giving3 hours ago
-
MoHAP: Hayat programme gives patients hope for recovery3 hours ago
-
G42, NVIDIA unveil AI-powered weather forecasting system3 hours ago
-
Egypt condemns terrorist attack on Somali President convoy3 hours ago
-
SAEED Center expands with new SRTIP branch to drive investment, accelerate business growth3 hours ago
-
Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi receives US Consul-General3 hours ago