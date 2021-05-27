UrduPoint.com
UAE Medical Relief Supplies Being Allocated To Needy Indian States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE medical relief supplies being allocated to needy Indian states

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today acknowledged receipt of "major consignments of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment" from the UAE for onward dispatch to states urgently in need of the materials.

The relief materials include oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, testing kits, Remdesivir vials and Favipiravir tablets. "Effective immediate allocation and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and institutions is an ongoing exercise," the Ministry said.

It also said, "a dedicated cell has been created in the Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID-19 relief material as international cooperation in the form of grants, aid and donations."

India’s Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, had said at the end of last month in a media briefing on international cooperation on fighting COVID-19 that the UAE was being approached supplying Remdesivir.

"We are aware that stocks are available in the UAE. So, wherever stocks are available, we are trying to contact them and trying to get it into our country at the earliest so that we can cover the short term gap."

Meanwhile, Indian navy ship Shardul arrived in New Mangalore port in south India today from Kuwait with tanks and semi-trailers carrying 210 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 1,200 oxygen cylinders. This is the second phase of relief supplies from Kuwait.

"The supply cycle between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of India is fully operational and is committed to transporting a total of 1,400 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to meet the urgent requirements," a statement by Kuwait said.

