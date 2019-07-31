UrduPoint.com
UAE, Mexico Fostering Investment Ties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:00 PM

The UAE Ambassador to Mexico Ahmed Hatem Barghash AlMenhali and the Mexican Minister of Economy Graciela Marquez Colin have explored ways to promote trade and investment exchanges between the two countries

MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Mexico Ahmed Hatem Barghash AlMenhali and the Mexican Minister of Economy Graciela Marquez Colin have explored ways to promote trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.

In a meeting held at the Ministry of Economy, the two sides discussed a range of issues related to strengthening the bilateral agenda.

Both sides agreed to move forward in supporting their countries' efforts to boost development of the private sector to serve their common interests.

