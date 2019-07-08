UAE Minister, Indonesian Ambassador discuss international developments

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today at his office at the Ministry in Abu Dhabi, Hussein Bajis, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues of common concern and discussed current regional and international developments.

Al Bowardi also praised the levels of bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia in various fields.

The meeting was attended by senior officials and defence officers.