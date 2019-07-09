UAE minister meets with Mauritanian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has met with the Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, Mohammed Al Heiba. The two sides discussed means to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting, held on Monday at the Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi, saw Al Hamil and Al Heiba exchange views on the UAE labour market, and the policies and initiatives implemented by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to regulate the market, and promote a balanced relationship between employers and employees, guaranteeing their rights at the workplace.