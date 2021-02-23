UAE Minister of Defence Affairs meets with number of IDEX 2021 guests

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received a number of IDEX 2021 guests in the presence of Matar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, several senior officers and officials in the Ministry and the delegations accompanying the guests.

Al Bowardi welcomed Nebojsa Stefanovic, Minister of Defence of Serbia; Minister of Defence of Cyprus, Charalambos Petrides; and Oleksandr Myroniuk, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

The UAE minister hailed the existing excellent ties between the UAE and their respective countries in defence and military domains. They also discussed activities of IDEX and the exhibition's role to enhance defence industries' capabilities.

The guests hailed the organisation level of the event despite COVID-19 challenges.