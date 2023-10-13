UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperation in education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2023) Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, today met with Chen Jie, Vice Minister of Education of China, at the Mohammed bin Rashid library in Dubai.

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Li Xuhang, Consul-General of China in Dubai, along with high-level representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Education and senior officials of the UAE Ministry of Education attended the meeting.

The two parties discussed means of strengthening mutual cooperation throughout the educational process. The talks covered expanding student and faculty exchange programmes, strengthening scholarship initiatives to include Chinese higher education institutions and encouraging Chinese universities to establish branches in the UAE. Furthermore, they emphasised the enhancement of joint cooperation in the domain of higher education, the mutual recognition of educational qualifications, and the broadening of cooperation between Emirati and Chinese higher education institutions through the introduction of joint academic programmes. Additionally, both sides discussed cooperative efforts geared towards advancing digital education and promoting Chinese language education in the UAE.

The meeting also discussed collaborative efforts and advancements within the UAE’s Chinese Language Programme, which aims to strengthen mutual cultural and educational interactions. The total number of students enrolled in the Chinese Language Programme for 2023/2024 is 64,778 across 170 schools. The two parties also possess three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in education and pedagogy.

According to data derived from Research and Education Data Center Department for academic year 2022/2023 on Chinese students and faculty in UAE, 2,345 students and 217 faculty members enrolled in government and private schools. 752 students and 192 faculty members were enrolled in higher education institutions.

The meeting is part of the UAE's preparations to participate in the third Forum of the Belt and Road Initiative, scheduled to take place in Beijing from 17th to 18th October, as the education sector is a key focus area within the agenda of this forum.