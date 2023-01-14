UrduPoint.com

UAE Minister Of Energy And Infrastructure, Romanian Counterpart Discuss Cooperation In Energy Field

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Romanian counterpart discuss cooperation in energy field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy and his accompanying delegation, have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and climate action fields.

This came when Al Mazrouei received Popescu at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The parties discussed prospects for the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi.

They also tackled the importance of international cooperation to address climate change, several files for developing cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the field of clean energy and sustainability.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure hailed bilateral relations with Romania, which have witnessed notable progress over the past years, thanks to the support of the wise leadership of the two friendly countries, and the mutual confidence, respect and joint interest.

He also emphasised that these meetings reflect the desire and will of the two countries to expand and strengthen the scope of partnerships, especially in significant domains that contribute to enhancing sustainable development journey.

Related Topics

United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi Progress Romania Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attack on Peshawa ..

2 minutes ago
 CM reviews names of caretaker setup

CM reviews names of caretaker setup

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condem ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi condemns terrorist attacks on Jhangi ..

4 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 150 mln for development scheme ..

KP govt releases Rs 150 mln for development schemes in Tank

43 seconds ago
 Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts stri ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) starts strict monitoring to make markets ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi hails ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi hails sister-state relationship betw ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.