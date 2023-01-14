UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Romanian counterpart discuss cooperation in energy field

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2023) Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Virgil-Daniel Popescu, Romanian Minister of Energy and his accompanying delegation, have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and climate action fields.

This came when Al Mazrouei received Popescu at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi on the sidelines of the Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The parties discussed prospects for the UAE's hosting of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi.

They also tackled the importance of international cooperation to address climate change, several files for developing cooperation between the two countries, and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the field of clean energy and sustainability.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure hailed bilateral relations with Romania, which have witnessed notable progress over the past years, thanks to the support of the wise leadership of the two friendly countries, and the mutual confidence, respect and joint interest.

He also emphasised that these meetings reflect the desire and will of the two countries to expand and strengthen the scope of partnerships, especially in significant domains that contribute to enhancing sustainable development journey.