UAE Minister Of Foreign Affairs, US Special Representative For Iran Meet To Review Regional Developments

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Representative for Iran meet to review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Brian Hook, the US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy advisor to the Secretary of State, to discuss regional matters of common interest and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah received the US diplomat at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where they discussed the broad range of threats posed by Iran, and joint efforts to create a more stable and secure middle East region.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah denounced the continued interference in the affairs of Arab countries by Iran and its allies, and emphasized the UAE’s interest to deepen cooperation with the US across all fronts.

He noted that both countries share a commitment to defeat extremism in all of its forms, in order to create more tolerant and peaceful societies.

The US Special Representative stressed the importance of the bilateral relationship with the UAE and assured Sheikh Abdulla of continued efforts to advance strategic cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and John Rakolta, US Ambassador to the UAE.

