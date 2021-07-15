UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Minister Of State Completes Virtual Tour Of Africa To Enhance Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE Minister of State completes virtual tour of Africa to enhance cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has completed a virtual tour of several African countries to enhance cooperation between the UAE and its partners across the African continent.

During this tour, Sheikh Shakhbout met with the foreign ministers of Senegal, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon. A number of files and issues of common interest were discussed, mainly promoting growth opportunities in all fields, in addition to important regional and international developments.

He also touched on the challenges facing the region and the world in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed efforts to enhance international cooperation and solidarity during the recovery period.

In this regard, the Minister said, "This tour reflects the close relations that unite the UAE with African nations," adding that the UAE was keen to further enhance cooperation wherever possible.

He added, "This tour focused on our common aspirations to secure a better future for all, and to enhance our efforts to ensure the well-being of our peoples through cooperation, solidarity and partnership.

"I’m proud to continue to work for a better world for our future generations through these joint efforts to achieve development and prosperity in the African continent."

Related Topics

World UAE Liberia Conakry Bissau Ivory Coast Equatorial Guinea Benin Togo Sierra Leone Senegal Cameroon Cape Verde Guinea Ghana Gambia Nigeria All

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches 2nd phase of &#039;Healthy and Posi ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Suhub Rest Area in Kh ..

24 minutes ago

EPD starts examining industrial waste

22 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

22 minutes ago

Ireland 'cannot' accept global tax reform plans: f ..

22 minutes ago

Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown, 12 million ord ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.