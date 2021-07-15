UAE Minister of State completes virtual tour of Africa to enhance cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has completed a virtual tour of several African countries to enhance cooperation between the UAE and its partners across the African continent.

During this tour, Sheikh Shakhbout met with the foreign ministers of Senegal, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Liberia, Ghana, Togo, Nigeria, Benin and Cameroon. A number of files and issues of common interest were discussed, mainly promoting growth opportunities in all fields, in addition to important regional and international developments.

He also touched on the challenges facing the region and the world in light of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed efforts to enhance international cooperation and solidarity during the recovery period.

In this regard, the Minister said, "This tour reflects the close relations that unite the UAE with African nations," adding that the UAE was keen to further enhance cooperation wherever possible.

He added, "This tour focused on our common aspirations to secure a better future for all, and to enhance our efforts to ensure the well-being of our peoples through cooperation, solidarity and partnership.

"I’m proud to continue to work for a better world for our future generations through these joint efforts to achieve development and prosperity in the African continent."