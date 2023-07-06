Open Menu

UAE Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Receives Japan's Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today, Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop ties between the UAE and Japan in various fields, especially in the defence and military domains to serve the interests of their countries.

