ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today, Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop ties between the UAE and Japan in various fields, especially in the defence and military domains to serve the interests of their countries.