UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets IFC’s Managing Director

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today met with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, sought to discuss IFC’s activities in the UAE and the region.

Dr. Merza Hasan, Executive Director and Dean of the board of Executive Directors at World Bank Group; Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President, middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan; as well as Sufyan Abed Alhameed Al Issa, IFC’s MENA Regional Head of Operations, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini welcomed Makhtar Diop and his accompanying delegation, and praised the role of this meeting in strengthening the work process and cooperation between both parties.

The meeting deliberated IFC’s strategy in the MENA region, its programmes in the UAE and GCC, as well as the corporation’s work with private companies in the country to support their investments abroad. It also reviewed the regional cross-border investments that allow companies in the UAE to expand into emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and developing economies. The UAE joined the IFC on 30th September 1977.