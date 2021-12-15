UrduPoint.com

UAE Minister Of State For Financial Affairs Meets IFC’s Managing Director

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs meets IFC’s Managing Director

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, today met with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, sought to discuss IFC’s activities in the UAE and the region.

Dr. Merza Hasan, Executive Director and Dean of the board of Executive Directors at World Bank Group; Hela Cheikhrouhou, Regional Vice President, middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan; as well as Sufyan Abed Alhameed Al Issa, IFC’s MENA Regional Head of Operations, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al Hussaini welcomed Makhtar Diop and his accompanying delegation, and praised the role of this meeting in strengthening the work process and cooperation between both parties.

The meeting deliberated IFC’s strategy in the MENA region, its programmes in the UAE and GCC, as well as the corporation’s work with private companies in the country to support their investments abroad. It also reviewed the regional cross-border investments that allow companies in the UAE to expand into emerging markets in Africa and Asia.

IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets and developing economies. The UAE joined the IFC on 30th September 1977.

Related Topics

Africa Afghanistan World Bank Turkey UAE Dubai Middle East September 2020 Market Asia

Recent Stories

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

29 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academ ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

34 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talen ..

RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

35 minutes ago
 [Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre ..

[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for ..

38 minutes ago
 One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experi ..

One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

41 minutes ago
 Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come ..

Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.