UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, UN Special Envoy to Syria review regional developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has reviewed with the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir O. Pedersen, the progress of the political process and prospects of reinforcing stability in the Asian nation.

This came at a visual communication meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings where Gargash re-affirmed the UAE's principled stance supportive of stability and security in the region and the necessity of respecting Syria's territorial integrity while strengthening the Arab role in stopping regional meddling in Syrian affairs.

The two sides agreed on the importance of promoting UN's diplomatic efforts as the only solution to the Syrian crisis, with Gargash reiterating the UAE's support for the UN envoy's endeavours in this regard.