UAE Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs, US Official Discuss Cooperation

6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:45 PM



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday met with Ulrich Brechbuhl, Counselor to the US Department of State.

Talks tackled the outstanding bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States, as well as cooperation between the two countries.

Discussions also covered ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation and prospects for strengthening vital partnerships in various fields, in addition to political files of mutual interest and the latest developments in the regional and international arenas.

Gargash discussed with Brechbuhl strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He also praised the recent launch of the strategic dialogue between the UAE and the US, which he said would contribute to boosting bilateral relations.

