UAE Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets With Israeli Officials To Discuss Expanding Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation meets with Israeli officials to discuss expanding cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) DUBAI, 7th October 2020 (WAM) - Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, today met with Israeli officials to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the wake of the historic peace accord signed between the UAE and the State of Israel.

In a meeting with Israeli Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis, the two sides discussed bilateral projects of interest, noting additional opportunities for multilateral cooperation in the region. The two ministers also discussed cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. The Israeli Ministry for Regional Cooperation is focused on economic cooperation with countries in the region.

Al Hashimy also met with Eli Cohen, Israeli Minister of Intelligence. Both sides pledged to reinforce relations between the UAE and the State of Israel to the benefit of both countries.

Moreover, the two ministers discussed Israel’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in the UAE next year, with the Israeli Minister confirming that the construction of his country's pavilion is moving forward as planned.

Finally, she reiterated the UAE’s commitment to a two-state solution and the importance of ensuring that Palestinians have the opportunity to benefit from the Peace Accord.

The Peace Accord announced on August 13th aims to generate growth and development by expanding opportunities in the knowledge-based economy, promoting advanced technologies and innovation in key sectors, and reinforcing security and stability to the benefit of the region.

Since the Accord’s signing, the UAE and Israel have taken steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in numerous vital areas, most notably in foreign affairs, food security, and medical and health research, particularly in relation to efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

