UAE Minister of State hosts online cultural marathon symposium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, sent a global message of unity and solidarity in response to this challenging time by hosting a live social media event on Thursday at 10:00.

Held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the online cultural marathon symposium was regulated by the Ambassadors of the UAE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, France, Milan, Madrid, India, Singapore, China, and Australia that lasted for more than 24 hours. The symposium unfolded with the participation of museums, artists, design specialists, and cultural institutions going in-depth over the effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and offering solutions and future insights.

The programme began at 9:00 UAE standard time at the National Gallery of Singapore. With the support of Mohamed Balfaqeeh and the participation of the Senior Curator of the Singapore National Gallery, Russel Storer, it discussed how cities can be reimagined as cultural hubs.

Headed by the former Consul General in Hong Kong, Nabila Al-Shamsi, together with the Art consultant and Former Director of Art Basel Hong Kong, Magnus Renfrew, "Travelling Art and Art Fairs" was discussed at 11:00.

Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Albanna, headed the 13:00 talk with Sanjoy Roy of the Jaipur Literature Foundation, as he discussed "Book Fairs in the age of non-travel". "The Design Market on Hold" topic was elaborately explained at 15:00 by Abdulla Al Shamsi, Consul-General to Milan, with additional inputs from Icon Magazine Editor-in-Chief, Annalisa Ross, at the Salone del mobile Italy.

The Ambassador to Germany, Hafsa Al Ulama, led the 17:00 topic with the Cultural Advisor and the Founder of Cultural Bridges, Monika Kraus, explaining music and concerts in the digital age.

At 19:00, Ambassador to France, Ahmed Al Ali, supported the CEO of Luma Arles, Mustapha Bouhayati, as he delved into the private foundations and funding to support the arts.

Mohamed Abuhabab, Ambassador to Belgium, joined the Director of Art Brussels, Nele Verhaeren, to discuss the delays of art fairs and galleries and how it has created an impact on the artists at 21:00. While debating over the "Impact on museums and virtualising experiences" at 23:00, Majid Al Suwaidi, Ambassador to Spain, supported MACBA Barcelona Director, Ferran Barenblit.

"The Arts and Auction Markets" were explained with intricate details from the Director of middle East Sotheby’s, Roxane Zand, at 1:00, guided by the Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mansour Alboulhoul. Providing an in-depth discussion with thorough insights, the Smithsonian Institution and Ambassador-at-Large, Dr. Richard Kurin, together with the Ambassador to the USA, Youssef Al Otaiba, tackled "Public Funding and Private Support in Arts" at 3:00.

"Multinationalism and Culture in the age of non-movement" were discussed further at 5:00 as Ambassador to Canada, Fahad Alraqbani, led the Director of Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Henry Kim, as he gave a complex discussion. Abdullah Al Saboosi, UAE Ambassador to Australia, led the last theme discussion with the theme, "Far Away but In The Middle of Everything". The Senior Curator of Contemporary Design and Architecture of National Gallery of Victoria, Ewan McEoin, discussed the concluding topic at 7:00.

As the country expands its efforts towards supporting the arts community, the live conference acted as a meeting ground for arts professionals all over the world to explore ways and bring up solutions to recover and reemerge from the crisis.

Concluding the successful Online Cultural Marathon Symposium, Nusseibeh said, "A crisis is a call for unity and in response, we are pleased to contribute to this initiative. The participation and collaborative efforts of art professionals and their presence in this online gathering is a remarkable start to our recovery. With excellence and full commitment, let us continue to work together to move forward to a greater height."