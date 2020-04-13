UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Minister Of State Meets With Bulgarian Minister Of Economy, Discusses Bilateral Cooperation In COVID-19 Response

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 12:15 AM

UAE Minister of State Meets with Bulgarian Minister of Economy, discusses bilateral cooperation in COVID-19 response

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12 April 2020 – Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, today met with Emil Karanikolov, Bulgarian Minister of Economy, to discuss bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Bulgaria in light of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a meeting held at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Karanikolov extended his greetings to the leadership and people of the UAE on behalf of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and underscored his country’s support during this global crisis.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen the international response to COVID-19 and affirmed the importance of joint action in order to curb the virus’ spread.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Al Sayegh said: "The UAE is grateful to Bulgaria for its bond of friendship as we work together to dampen the pandemic’s economic and social impact around the world."

"Such partnerships are essential to enhancing the effectiveness of a coordinated response that will contain and eventually defeat the spread of COVID-19," he added.

An exchange of goods between the two sides took place to bolster both countries’ efforts to counter COVID-19

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Abu Dhabi Bulgaria April 2020 Airport

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

6 minutes ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City to provide media training to Al ..

1 hour ago

Salem bin Abdul Rahman opens drive-through screeni ..

2 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED16 bn Sunday

2 hours ago

UAE blocks 1,688 websites for posting fraud, illeg ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.