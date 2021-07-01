UAE Minister of State meets with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, today met with Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, and Co-Chair of UN-Energy.

During the meeting, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to clean and renewable energy and emphasized the need to provide accessible energy in a safe and sustainable manner.

He remarked that the UAE is home to some of the world’s most advanced sustainability initiatives and has exerted significant effort to meet the challenges of energy and climate change under the framework of Vision 2021.

Moreover, he noted, the UAE has worked to strengthen international cooperation in the sustainability and renewable energy fields. In this regard, he highlighted prominent UAE initiatives in renewable energy, noting the recent inauguration of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Solar Energy Complex in Togo. He indicated that the construction of the power plant helped create local employment opportunities, with 80 percent of plant workers hailing directly from Togo.

Sheikh Shakhbout and Ogunbiyi also discussed opportunities and potential projects to expand cooperation in Africa.