UAE Minister Of State, Sri Lankan Minister Of Public Security Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Sarath Weerasekera, Minister of Public Security of Sri Lanka, to discuss a number of issues of common concern.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and ways to further boost friendship and cooperation ties across various sectors.

The two sides also reviewed means to enhance security, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Al Sayegh praised Sri Lanka's distinguished participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing that this global event is an opportunity to discuss cooperation and build bridges of communication.

He also welcomed the expected visit of the Sri Lankan Prime Minister to participate in the activities of his country's National Day ceremony, which will be held at the Expo.

For his part, the Sri Lankan Minister expressed his admiration for Expo 2020 Dubai, and congratulated the UAE for the remarkable organisation of this global event. He also praised the distinguished bilateral relations, expressing his hope to strengthen this cooperation in various fields and continuity of development for the benefit of the two friendly countries.

