UAE Minister of State visits pavilions of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, has visited the pavilions of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran at Expo 2020 Dubai, wherein he was briefed on the cultural diversity these countries' pavilions are offering to their visitors.

He expressed his pleasure with the three countries' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, saying, "Expo is an ideal opportunity to revive the global economy, as this global event is a platform for presenting countries' innovations and achievements in various fields and establishing commercial partnerships, accessing new markets, and attracting more investments."

He highlighted that Expo 2020 Dubaiembodies human brotherhood in its best form through its lofty values that strengthen relations between the world’s countries and unify the peoples of the world under the banner of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.