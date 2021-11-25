UrduPoint.com

UAE Minister Of State Visits Pavilions Of Palestine, Lebanon And Iran At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE Minister of State visits pavilions of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, has visited the pavilions of Palestine, Lebanon and Iran at Expo 2020 Dubai, wherein he was briefed on the cultural diversity these countries' pavilions are offering to their visitors.

He expressed his pleasure with the three countries' participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, saying, "Expo is an ideal opportunity to revive the global economy, as this global event is a platform for presenting countries' innovations and achievements in various fields and establishing commercial partnerships, accessing new markets, and attracting more investments."

He highlighted that Expo 2020 Dubaiembodies human brotherhood in its best form through its lofty values that strengthen relations between the world’s countries and unify the peoples of the world under the banner of tolerance, coexistence, and peace.

Related Topics

World Palestine Iran Dubai Lebanon 2020 Market Event Best

Recent Stories

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register em ..

Baloch Club Quetta, Muslim Club Chaman register emphatic wins to make it to Fina ..

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

36 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

45 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

46 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

46 minutes ago
 EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids age ..

EU watchdog approves Pfizer Covid jab for kids aged 5-11

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.