UAE Minister Thanks Turkish Counterpart On Hope Probe Success, Wishes Turkey Successful Moon Mission In 2023

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, has thanked Mustafa Varank, Minister of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey for his good wishes on the success of the UAE’s Hope Probe mission.

In her tweet, the minister said, "Thanks @varank, we also believe that space exploration has always been a means to build bridges and advance our collective human understanding."

She also wished Turkey’s 2023 Moon mission to succeed, saying it will increase the "regions’ contribution to space exploration."

Mustafa Varank in his tweet said, "Each new discovery in space has the potential of increasing international cooperation, serving to the interests of the world peace. The success of the UAE in Hope Mission, on which they have been investing for a long time, is worthy of appraisal. Congratulations!"

