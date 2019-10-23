DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2019) UAE ministers have affirmed the country's investment education across the science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM, fields, to attract the best minds in the sciences.

Commenting on the importance of providing young students the necessary avenues to develop their skills, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, said that the outputs of advanced science and technology that are rapidly integrating every aspect of life, such as robotics and artificial intelligence, are among the most important areas of interest for youth in the UAE and the world, and a key future sector for employment, for this reason.

It is important, she added, to provide local and international platforms that allow young people to expand their knowledge and showcase their innovative ideas using advanced technologies.

The First Global Challenge, hosted in the UAE for the first time in the region at the heart of Dubai is yet another testament to the UAE's position as an incubator for advanced sciences and technology of the future.

The robotics olympics event invites various countries to send a team to compete around the greatest challenges facing the world, including the 14 Grand Challenges of Engineering identified by National academy of Engineering.

Al Amiri noted that hosting of such a global event in the UAE is an addition to its efforts to establish a culture of innovation and stimulate the application of scientific concepts to enhance skills in the sectors of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

"The event is a platform that provides participants with the opportunity to learn about inspiring experiences and successful stories from around the world and show their creativity in the field of robotics," she continued.

"The competition will provide youth with the opportunity to take on many challenges and find competitive solutions for global issues, and will provide unique opportunities and new experiences that will help sharpen their skills and enhance their knowledge and innovation in the field of robotics."

For his part, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, said that the UAE is a key partner in shaping the future technology sectors and a global hub for developing successful experiences and practices in adopting modern technology and robotics, as it provides a suitable environment that fosters and embraces the best talents and creative minds in various key sectors.

He highlighted the importance of joint efforts and strengthening cooperation in the field of technology and AI as well as to enable new generations to participate in shaping this industry as they plan for the future.

Al Olama stressed that the UAE is on a mission to prepare a future-ready generation, one that is able to cope with technological changes, as well as provide necessary solutions to the future’s most demanding challenges.

Each year a different challenge takes centre stage at the First Global Challenge in an effort to foster understanding and cooperation among the youth as they use their abilities to solve the world’s problems.