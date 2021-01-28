UrduPoint.com
UAE Ministers Meet With Danish Counterparts, Affirm Commitment To COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, to discuss deepening cooperation and information sharing to collectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concurrently, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, spoke with Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke to confirm the integrity of testing in the UAE and overall oversight and regulatory mechanisms according to the highest international standards.

During the meetings, the UAE ministers awaited clarification on the details of cases behind the decision to temporarily suspend flights from the UAE, noting that UAE authorities have requested additional information on the timing and location of positive cases that reportedly traveled from the UAE to Denmark.

The UAE ministers underscored their commitment to working with their Danish counterparts to collaboratively address concerns as they arise. The ministers also highlighted that to date, over 25 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the UAE and Denmark are among the top countries with the highest testing rates for COVID-19.

