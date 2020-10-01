UAE ministers, senior officials offer condolences on death of Sheikh Sabah Al Al-Ahmad

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st October 2020 (WAM) - A number of UAE ministers and senior officials today visited the Kuwaiti embassy in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

They included Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of education, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Dr.

Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, and Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

They were received by Salah Baijan, Kuwaiti Ambassador and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps.

The ministers and senior officials wrote in the condolence book, expressing their sympathy and solaces to the leadership and people of Kuwait.

The Kuwaiti Embassy has opened the condolences book for three days.