UAE ministers underline importance of youth empowerment

UAE ministers have underlined the importance of promoting the participation of Emirati youth in the boards of government entities and companies, to ensure their voice and views are included in government work

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) UAE ministers have underlined the importance of promoting the participation of Emirati youth in the boards of government entities and companies, to ensure their voice and views are included in government work.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Chairman of Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) said the cabinet's decision to strengthen the participation of youth across various government entities reflects the UAEg overnment’s keenness to enhance the role of youth and their empowerment in order to enable them to shoulder responsibilities, innovate and contribute to the overall development of the UAE.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme said, "The UAE has, over the past years, displayed growing interest in relying on young people and supporting their participation in government departments and institutions.

"The UAE is a young, rich nation, inspiring its strength from the skills, aspirations and capabilities of its youth. We can not move forward on the path towards development and prosperity without empowering our young people and enabling them to contribute to the nation's sustainable development drive."

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, emphasised the important role played by youth and the necessity of strengthening their participation in the board of directors of government departments and bodies.

He added that the initiative meets the aspiration of the Emirati youth to contribute positively to building the country's future.

Al Mazrouie lauded the resolution of the Cabinet and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, that he said are aimed at empowering the youth in the decision-making process.

For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, highlighted the several steps taken by the government to empower youth, including the establishment of youth councils across the country's emirates and ministries as well as federal and local departments in order to ensure efficient exchange of ideas, and ultimately grooming a qualified generation of youth capable of spearheading the country's drive toward excellence.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, President of Zayed University, expressed appreciation of the cabinet's move to engage youth in the decision-making process as a significant step forward that reflects the UAE government's determination to equip youth with all tools that ensure their full contribution to the development drive.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Chairman of the National Media Council, underscored the government's solid belief in Emirati youth's potential, hailing the cabinet's decision as reflective of the success of the government's endeavours to unleash their potential .

"The UAE government has been successful over the past years in utilising and unleashing the UAE youth's potential out of a solid belief in their ability to be an effective partner in delivering the country's future," said the minister.

"Emirati youth are now fully aware of the country's national strategies and are skilled enough to champion the country's plans across various media organs, including social media platforms. Their efficient participation in the boards of various government entities will support the media messages of these departments and strengthen the country's soft power across the world," the minister added.