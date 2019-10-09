UAE ministries, Alliances for Global Sustainability sign cooperation pact

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The UAE's Ministry of Community Development, MOCD, and Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Alliances for Global Sustainability, AGS, concerning circular economies.

A circular economy is one that aims to eliminate waste and encourages the continual use of resources by keeping them in the economy for as long as possible.

The MoU follows an announcement by the UAE government, along with the World Economic Forum on the middle East and North Africa region, about cooperation which led to the UAE being the first signatory to the 'Scale 360' initiative, which aims at moving towards a more circular economy.

The MoU was signed by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of AGS, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan said, "We aim to be an industry-leading conduit between the various sectors by providing them with innovative technologies and solutions that can create a tangible impact on the ESG. I am forming partnerships across the sectors that the AGS operates in, and one such organisation we are happy to have partnered with is Globechain.

I believe that through this technology platform we will create a social and environmental impact in the UAE and the wider region."

For her part, Hessa Buhumaid said that the joint MoU is an indicator of the government’s partnership for a sustainable development future, enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness in various fields, reflecting its position as a global hub for economic and technological innovation in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and the Centennial Strategy 2071.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi added, "Sustainable production and consumption across the board are integral to the UAE’s overarching strategies. To achieve this priority, the country’s leadership is driving a transition towards a circular economy that considerably improves the efficiency of using and re-using resources. Government entities have joined forces with the private sector to expedite the shift and ensure it fulfils its wider purpose."

The MoU aims to further develop the circular economy in the UAE by supporting micro-projects for young people, spreading and disseminating information to the community, and activating the Globechain platform.