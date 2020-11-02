UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to host innovative global start-ups at CLIX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The fourth edition of the Climate Innovations Exchange, CLIX, is calling on innovative start-ups from across the globe to participate in what promises to be a pivotal opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors alike in 2021.

Aimed at connecting start-ups with investors, CLIX is an initiative by the World Future Energy Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE. The 2021 Summit will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, between 5th and 7th April, 2020.

Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said, "In the three years since its inception, CLIX has evolved into a truly influential platform in the start-up and entrepreneurship space. In addition to its long-term positive impact on the economy by supporting the development and growth of new businesses, the event benefits the environment by contributing to mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change."

He noted that in its first three editions, the event showcased 117 innovations and received total investment intent of AED310 million.

Entrepreneurs and start-ups can now submit applications featuring sustainable solutions to the planet’s biggest environmental challenges before 8th November 2020 at https://www.

worldfutureenergysummit.com/clix.

For 2021, the CLIX submission categories are as follows: energy, smart cities, food and agriculture, environmental protection and sustainability in space.

"Two of these categories are new to CLIX," explained Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director – World Future Energy Summit. "Smart Cities and Environmental Protection both promise to bring dynamism and a range of state-of-the-art innovations to the event, fostering greater collaboration between businesses while creating more opportunities and potential for meaningful partnerships."

More than 33,000 sustainability professionals attend the World Future Energy Summit, a perfect launchpad for new businesses that provide vital exposure to powerful players in a fast-moving industry, and attracts local and global investors and media outlets on the lookout for new environmental technologies and innovations.

Nearly 50 start-up finalists will be selected from the applicants. Each will receive financial assistance for flights, four nights’ accommodation, and a dedicated exhibition pod during the event to display their innovation.