UAE Ministry Of Defence Delegation Offers Condolences On Passing Of Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi, First Chief Of Staff Of UAE Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) MAFRAQ, Jordan, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – Colonel Staff Ali Saif Al Kaabi, the UAE’s Defence Attaché in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, accompanied by a military delegation from the UAE Military Attaché Office in Amman, today offered condolences in the town of Al Khalidiya, Mafraq Governorate, on the passing of Lieutenant General Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi, the first Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, who passed away last Friday following a distinguished career of service in defence, security, and diplomacy.
The delegation conveyed the sincere condolences and sympathy of the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as to the bereaved family, praying to Almighty God to grant the deceased His mercy.
Lieutenant General Awad Mohammed Al Khalidi was among the pioneering generation of Arab military leaders who contributed to the establishment and development of defence and security institutions across the region. He served his nation and his people as an officer, a military commander, a minister, and an ambassador, presenting throughout his career an exemplary model of loyalty, dedication, and outstanding professional competence.
