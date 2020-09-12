UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ministry Of Energy And Infrastructure Wins WSIS Prize For 'Access To Information And Knowledge'

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure wins WSIS prize for 'Access to Information and Knowledge'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's geospatial project has been selected by the World Summit on the Information Society Forum, WSIS, among the best of the best in supporting Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, with information and communication technologies, ICTs, towards the betterment of society.

The ministry was awarded the prize for "Access to Information and Knowledge" of the prestigious annual WS0IS prizes for its project "Infrastructure Geospatial Platform", during the virtual WSIS Forum in Geneva, where Hassan Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, received the prize in the presence of Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union, ITU.

Eighteen winning projects and 72 champion projects were recognised. This year, a record number of 806 projects were submitted by the WSIS community around the world. Of these, 776 projects were nominated after the deliberation of the Expert Group.

Al Mansouri expressed his pride at receiving this award, especially since the ministry had surpassed advanced countries and that it is a the culmination of its efforts by providing all its capabilities to support the current and future directions of the UAE and measures taken to face emergency conditions and crises.

The UAE Infrastructure Geospatial Platform is a "one‐stop-shop" to deliver trusted, nationally consistent geospatial data and services. It provides a suite of well‐managed, highly available, and trusted geospatial data, services, and applications for use by the government agencies and citizens.

A spatial data platform for the ministry's projects to be used in strategic decision-making in the country as well as improving future planning in cooperation with partners to develop an integrated vision and a comprehensive plan that supports the infrastructure system in the country. The geospatial platform is considered an important tool serving the UAE's goal to be the best country in the world. Also, it reviews the valuable open data of interest to the public, in addition to providing space for electronic communication with the resources of partners.

Now in its ninth edition, the WSIS Prizes winners represent the year’s most innovative and high-impact projects from around the world that demonstrate the vital role of ICTs in achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

The prizes were awarded across 18 categories, each directly linked to the 11 WSIS Action Lines defined in the Geneva Plan of Action.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Itu Geneva All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler visits Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah

5 minutes ago

Indian shuttlers make a clean sweep at Dubai Sport ..

17 minutes ago

Mercedes and Hamilton contract talks 'a work in pr ..

47 seconds ago

Boris Johnson Accuses EU of Threatening UK's Terri ..

49 seconds ago

Bangladeshi woman, her son’s pictures playing cr ..

37 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Metro Route 2020 P ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.