UAE Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Summons Iranian Charge D'affaires In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation summons Iranian charge d'affaires in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs handed him a strong note of protest against the threats contained in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech regarding the UAE's sovereign decisions.

Speeches of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Revolutionary Guard and other officials in Iran, repeated the same.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation considered the speech unacceptable and inflammatory and had serious implications for security and stability in the Gulf region.

The note warned of Iran's responsibility to protect the UAE Mission in Tehran and its diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in the light of precedents of attacks on foreign diplomatic missions in Iran.

The UAE affirmed its absolute rejection of the language of inflammatory speeches delivered by the Iranian authorities following the peace accord reached between the UAE, the United States and the State of Israel, considering this an interference in its internal affairs and an attack on its sovereignty, as opposed to the principles of international law governing relations between states, which is completely unacceptable. Furthermore, the UAE rejects Iranian statements that are not conducive to stability in the region, and considers that relations between states, agreements and accords are a sovereign issue.

