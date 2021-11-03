UrduPoint.com

UAE Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And International Cooperation Celebrates Flag Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation celebrates Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) today commemorated the UAE Flag Day, wherein Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, hoisted the UAE flag on the main mast of the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The ceremony was also attended by the Assistants of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and a number of the Ministry's diplomats and employees.

Sheikh Shakhbout extended his congratulations, saying, "Today, we express our feelings of pride and loyalty to the UAE on this occasion dear to our hearts in which we renew our pledge to the UAE and its leadership. Raising the flag high in the sky of the UAE and in all UAE missions around the world is a reminder of the achievements we have made and an expression of our future ambitions that embrace new heights.

"

UAE embassies, consulates, and diplomatic missions worldwide also participated by raising the UAE flag at 11:00, according to the local timing of the host country, in the presence of members of UAE missions from the diplomatic and consular corps.

The events were held with the aim of celebrating national pride and belonging, as well as underscoring the shared determination to serve the UAE and support its continued development.

The UAE celebrates Flag Day annually, coinciding with the anniversary of the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On 3rd November, 2013, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched a national campaign to celebrate Flag Day, calling on all institutions, ministries, authorities, and schools to raise the UAE flag as an expression of appreciation for the UAE, its unity, and national belonging.

