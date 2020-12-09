UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces official registration of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine used in #4Humanity Trials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, has announced the official registration of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in a major step towards combating the global pandemic. The registration of this vaccine is a decision in response to the application from Sinopharm CNBG. The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine.

MOHAP in collaboration with Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DOH) have reviewed Sinopharm CNBG’s interim analysis of the phase III trials, which shows Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated vaccine to have 86% efficacy against COVID-19 infection. The analysis also shows the vaccine to have 99% seroconversion rate of neutralizing antibody and 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease.

Furthermore, the analysis shows no serious safety concerns.

This vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) since September by MOHAP to protect frontline workers most at risk of COVID-19. The UAE is conducting Post Authorisation Safety Study (PASS) and Post Authorisation Efficacy Study (PAES) of its EUA program. These ongoing studies show similar safety and efficacy profiles as the interim analysis.

The #4Humanity phase III trials have included 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities in the UAE alone. The EUA vaccination program has effectively safeguarded the UAE frontline workers. MOHAP's official registration of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine leads the way to comprehensively protecting the population and responsibly opening the economy.