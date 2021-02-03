UAE Ministry of Health takes part in G20 Italy’s first Health Working Group Meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has participated in the Italian G20 Presidency’s first Health Working Group Meeting, held virtually on 26th & 27th January 2021.

The two-day event was held to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on health systems, and its consequences on the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, took part in the virtual event along with members from G20 member states and representatives from concerned international organisations.

While taking part in the meeting, the ministry expressed its thanks and gratitude to Italy for extending an invitation to the UAE to be part of the first health working group session, emphasising the UAE’s readiness to support and work hand in hand with the Italian G20 presidency to achieve the intended outcomes for the health track. The ministry also commended Saudi Arabia for successfully hosting G20 in 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Serkal stressed the importance of the MoHAP’s participation in the G20’s first health working group session, saying it comes as part of the UAE’s plans to support the international efforts being made to combat the pandemic and enhance joint cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences among participating countries.

This is to help health systems around the world recover and bring about the health-related sustainable development goals.

He emphasised that the G20’s great capabilities and potential will enable member states to play an effective and greater role in supporting international health systems to quickly recover from the pandemic.

"The UAE has set a unique global model in handling the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the directives and support of the country’s wise leadership, the efficiency of its health system, the effective and integrated strategy it has developed along with its proactive plans, precautionary and preventive measures.

"Such a forward-looking vision has not only contributed to maintaining the country’s gains at all levels, but also helped enhance its ability to swiftly adapt to changes and overcome crises, something which attracted global attention," Al Serkal added.

"The way in which the UAE is dealing with the coronavirus crisis reflects the country’s accumulated experience in crisis management, future planning and innovative and proactive response. It is no surprise that the UAE today is among the world’s top countries in terms of the number of Covid-19 tests and administration of the vaccine while adhering to the highest standards of transparency and engaging the community in the efforts being made to contain the virus," he stated.