UAE Ministry of Interior holds anti-money laundering course with Spanish counterpart

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2021) The national anti-money laundering course, organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Spanish Ministry of Interior, started on Sunday in Dubai with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the UAE Central Bank, and the Federal Customs Authority.

The course, which runs for one week, comes as part of efforts by the Ministry of Interior to support international issues handled by the UAE and develop the capabilities of its citizens. The course is held in cooperation with the Kingdom of Spain, a partner of the Ministry of Interior in the International Security Alliance, and aims to upskill anti-money laundering personnel to deal with such crimes more effectively.

During the course, topics related to building national capabilities and benefiting from Spain’s experience will be reviewed. This includes ways to detect money laundering, trace funds, identify companies’ real beneficiaries, advance international systems and programs, and promote strategic anti-money laundering partnerships.

Real-life cases will also be presented, as well as practical experiences drawn from joint international operations that have been carried out to combat money laundering crimes.