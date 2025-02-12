UAE Ministry of Investment leads dialogue on role of investment promotion agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The UAE Ministry of Investment reaffirmed its commitment to global economic collaboration and investment growth during a panel discussion at the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025, taking place until 13th February in Dubai.

The panel, titled “Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) as Catalysts for Global Economic Recovery”, discussed the role of IPAs in enhancing global economic resilience and attracting sustainable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

The panel brought together distinguished industry leaders including Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities & Free Zones, AD Ports Group; Mohamed Al Musharrakh, CEO, Sharjah FDI Office;Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation at Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET); Ramy Jallad, Group CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); and Seán McEllin, Regional Director middle East, IDA Ireland.

Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Under-Secretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment, emphasised the ministry’s pivotal role in driving international partnerships. “As the world’s economies become more interconnected, harbouring global partnerships will be vital to driving sustained economic progress.

By sharing knowledge, resources, and best practices, IPAs can create a collective impact that supports long-term prosperity and resilience for countries around the world.”

Alhawi stated, “IPAs play a fundamental role in shaping economic opportunities and driving investor confidence, which is key to encouraging both local and international capital flow. By leveraging innovation, digital transformation, and strategic partnerships, we can drive impactful and sustainable investments that contribute to long-term prosperity.”

Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the WGS 2025 convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organizations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers – including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers – and over 30 ministerial meetings and round tables attended by more than 400 ministers.

The summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners.