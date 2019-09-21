(@FahadShabbir)

The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue in cooperation with the UAE's Permanent Mission in Geneva organised a panel discussion on access to justice for children in the UAE

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue in cooperation with the UAE's Permanent Mission in Geneva organised a panel discussion on access to justice for children in the UAE.

It was held on the margins of the 42nd regular session of the Human Rights Council.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi delivered the keynote address emphasising the great attention paid by the UAE to education and protection of childhood which represents a top priority for the UAE Government.

Al Zaabi also pointed out to the UAE Cabinet's approval of the Federal Law No. 03 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, and stresses that all children must be provided with the appropriate living standards, access to health services, education, equal opportunities in essential services and facilities without any kind of discrimination.

The law protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

The law also established a specialised authority for the protection of children, which would monitor the implementation of the provisions of the law, receive and assess reports of any violation of children's rights and provide advice and support to families and children who were subjected to abuse, violence or exploitation.

Al Zaabi highlighted the Dubai Police's ‘Safety Ambassadors’ initiative, in cooperation with the Dubai Educational Zone, to patrol campuses and report incidents of bullying and abuse at their schools.

A number of officials at the Council and others participated in the panel discussion.