UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Mission Organises Panel Discussion On Children's Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 11:00 AM

UAE mission organises panel discussion on children's rights

The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue in cooperation with the UAE's Permanent Mission in Geneva organised a panel discussion on access to justice for children in the UAE

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement and Global Dialogue in cooperation with the UAE's Permanent Mission in Geneva organised a panel discussion on access to justice for children in the UAE.

It was held on the margins of the 42nd regular session of the Human Rights Council.

Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi delivered the keynote address emphasising the great attention paid by the UAE to education and protection of childhood which represents a top priority for the UAE Government.

Al Zaabi also pointed out to the UAE Cabinet's approval of the Federal Law No. 03 of 2016 concerning child rights, also known as Wadeema's Law, and stresses that all children must be provided with the appropriate living standards, access to health services, education, equal opportunities in essential services and facilities without any kind of discrimination.

The law protects children against all forms of negligence, exploitation, physical and psychological abuses.

The law also established a specialised authority for the protection of children, which would monitor the implementation of the provisions of the law, receive and assess reports of any violation of children's rights and provide advice and support to families and children who were subjected to abuse, violence or exploitation.

Al Zaabi highlighted the Dubai Police's ‘Safety Ambassadors’ initiative, in cooperation with the Dubai Educational Zone, to patrol campuses and report incidents of bullying and abuse at their schools.

A number of officials at the Council and others participated in the panel discussion.

Related Topics

Police Education UAE Dubai Salem Geneva 2016 All Government Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

19 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

33 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

33 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

34 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

48 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.